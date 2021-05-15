Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

