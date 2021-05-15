eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of EMAN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 1,210,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,942.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $386,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,634,609 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 212.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

