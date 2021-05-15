Ellevest Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

