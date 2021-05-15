Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 244.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SFL opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

