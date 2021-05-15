Ellevest Inc. Buys 392 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 421.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.94. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

