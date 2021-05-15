Ellevest Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.