Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELEEF. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ELEEF opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

