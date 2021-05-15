Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.62. 2,494,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

