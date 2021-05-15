Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.