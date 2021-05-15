Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELMD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

