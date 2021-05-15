Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) traded up 5.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.77. 75,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,885,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Specifically, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

