Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $77.73 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $77.73 million and approximately $34,670.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00641339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,649,686 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

