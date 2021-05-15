ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

TSE:ECN opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -73.57. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

