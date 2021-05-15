ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.
TSE:ECN opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -73.57. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
