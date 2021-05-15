Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,857. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $129.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.