Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.06 million.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $34.48 on Friday. Eargo has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 in the last three months.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

