E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.19. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.