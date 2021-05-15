E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.19. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

