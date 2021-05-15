Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Dynatrace has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $3,499,099.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.