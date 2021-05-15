Dye & Durham’s (DND) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

DND has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.20.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$41.10 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.34.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.