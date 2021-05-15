DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Down 26.1%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s share price traded down 26.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 3,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

DXI Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

