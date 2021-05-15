Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52-week high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.