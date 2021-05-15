Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00096592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.91 or 0.00595418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00240862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $599.63 or 0.01202471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.43 or 0.01228148 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

