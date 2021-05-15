Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

