Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.05.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Domtar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth about $21,257,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.