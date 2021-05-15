Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre Sells 2,600 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $427.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 166,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,060,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.93.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

