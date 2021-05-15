Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

