DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

