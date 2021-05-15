Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

DFS stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

