Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Diodes worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.