Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,207,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $169,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $55,137,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $77.80 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

