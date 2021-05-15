Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $171,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.