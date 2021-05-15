Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $161,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

