Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 44,026 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of LKQ worth $166,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

