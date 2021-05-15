Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,289 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $175,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $304,733,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Shares of ZBH opened at $167.27 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

