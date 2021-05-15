Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Up 17.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rose 17.5% during trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as high as $121.99 and last traded at $120.00. Approximately 5,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 455,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

