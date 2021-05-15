Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

