Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $23.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

