Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $56,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

