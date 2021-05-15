Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Diginex has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,469,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth about $10,264,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

