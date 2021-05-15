Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 363,950 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after buying an additional 759,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

