Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,568 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,159,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

