Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 1,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

