DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $9.29 on Friday, reaching $333.25. 797,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,172. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.25 and a 200 day moving average of $366.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

