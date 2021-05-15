Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

