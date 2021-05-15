Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €16.45 and its 200-day moving average is €15.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

