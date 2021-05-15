Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.83

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €137.83 ($162.15) and traded as high as €138.85 ($163.35). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €137.70 ($162.00), with a volume of 480,772 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DB1. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €137.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.