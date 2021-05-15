Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.72 ($102.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.68. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

