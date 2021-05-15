Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a fifty-two week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

