Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $184.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.33.

TT opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

