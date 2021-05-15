DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of XRAY opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -294.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

